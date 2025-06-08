Top Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – June 6th

NVIDIA, Broadcom, Alphabet, Applied Digital, and Coinbase Global are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, operate or maintain essential physical systems—such as roads, bridges, utilities, energy networks and telecommunications infrastructure. Because these capital‐intensive businesses provide vital services under often regulated or long‐term contracts, they typically generate stable cash flows and dividends, making them appealing to income-oriented and defensive investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.16. 115,782,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,527,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $12.04 on Friday, reaching $247.89. 29,735,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,914,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,778,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,087,992. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average is $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $14.20. 160,847,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,034,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 6.09. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $10.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.62. 5,216,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,137,447. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.28. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75.

