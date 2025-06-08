Top Airline Stocks Worth Watching – June 5th

Zscaler, American Airlines Group, and United Airlines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies that provide passenger and cargo air transportation services. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders an ownership stake subject to industry-specific factors—such as fuel costs, travel demand, regulation and economic cycles—that often result in cyclical and volatile performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.63. The company had a trading volume of 882,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,097. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $303.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,210.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.18.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 20,625,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,754,805. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,811. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48.

