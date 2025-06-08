Promising Financial Stocks Worth Watching – June 5th

Robinhood Markets, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Coinbase Global, Berkshire Hathaway, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector, including banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers. Their performance is closely tied to interest‐rate movements, credit conditions and broader economic cycles. Investors often look to financial stocks for steady dividend income and exposure to the health of the banking and capital markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $75.15. 31,628,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,090,730. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,726,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,897,374. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $259.25. 4,733,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,110,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 3.61.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,987. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.54. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.33 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.00 and a 200-day moving average of $488.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $272.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.39. 2,892,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,744. The company has a market capitalization of $256.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a one year low of $227.77 and a one year high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.31. 2,582,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,522,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

