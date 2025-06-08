NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $328.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.36.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,020 shares in the company, valued at $30,029,771.80. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

