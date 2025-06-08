NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 97,375.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

