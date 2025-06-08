NBC Securities Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 180,300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.