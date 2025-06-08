NBC Securities Inc. Buys 3,391 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 84,775.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,177,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of PLTR opened at $127.72 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $135.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $301.41 billion, a PE ratio of 672.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock worth $369,820,528. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.