NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 122,033.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 947.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 71,603 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 179,164.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 759,656 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $2,330,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PVH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

PVH Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PVH opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $120.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.