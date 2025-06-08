National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Position Reduced by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.1%

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.