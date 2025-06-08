Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,585,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,822,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,229,000 after buying an additional 1,398,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,898,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,282,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,626,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,674,000 after buying an additional 305,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $117,891.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,741.28. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $41,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,963.62. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $175,291. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.90. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $116.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

