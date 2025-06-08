Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $70.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

