Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $117.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

