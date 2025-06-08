Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,861.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,701,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 408,350 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,046,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 258,175 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,334,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,282,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.5%

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.