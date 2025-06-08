Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,200.00%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

