Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $219.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

