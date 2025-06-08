Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.