Merit Financial Group LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $107.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.08.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

