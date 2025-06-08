Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after buying an additional 282,519 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after buying an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,978,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,564,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $65.68 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

