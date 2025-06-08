Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $9,658,644.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,864.82. This trade represents a 97.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,226,771 shares of company stock valued at $111,467,774. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

