Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 237.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.34. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

