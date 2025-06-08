Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 130,125.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

