JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 123,850.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JQUA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $59.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $60.79.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.