iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 358.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $280.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.