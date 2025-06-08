Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,582 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on REV Group from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

REV Group Stock Up 4.5%

NYSE REVG opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $45.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. REV Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.