Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.10.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

