Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after buying an additional 579,525 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in HP by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after buying an additional 899,349 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after buying an additional 122,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,492,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.9%

HP stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 44.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Loop Capital dropped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

