Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 861 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $511.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.90 and a 200-day moving average of $419.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

