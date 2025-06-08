Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $790,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,943 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP Trading Up 0.2%

SAP stock opened at $309.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.22. SAP SE has a one year low of $186.40 and a one year high of $311.40. The stock has a market cap of $380.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

