Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.38. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

