Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $861,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.