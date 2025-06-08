Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $717,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $3,598,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

