Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,051 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 129.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,001,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,072.96. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock worth $5,121,492 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $217.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $218.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.