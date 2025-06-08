Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,089 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,105,000 after buying an additional 2,338,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after buying an additional 2,028,150 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $52.36 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

