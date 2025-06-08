Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBS stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $298,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,749.77. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,826.24. This trade represents a 25.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

