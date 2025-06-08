Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Invests $639,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,052,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 51,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $17,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

