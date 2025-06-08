29,531 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Chancellor Financial Group WB LP

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000. NVIDIA accounts for 3.2% of Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2%

NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

