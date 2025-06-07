Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. Dbs Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $66.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

