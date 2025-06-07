Zacks Research Has Weak Outlook for Halliburton Q3 Earnings

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

HAL opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

