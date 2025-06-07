Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of NOG Q3 Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NOG opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

