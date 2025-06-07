Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given New $8.25 Price Target at DA Davidson

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $7.50 to $8.25 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE YEXT opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $13,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Yext by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,758,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,153 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Yext by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 11,680,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Yext by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,224,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 614,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

