Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.