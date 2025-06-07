William Blair Has Bullish Estimate for TLX FY2025 Earnings

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares alerts:

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Stock Down 3.4%

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36.

Institutional Trading of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.