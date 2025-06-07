Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 6,873 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,939,000 after acquiring an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,935,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,555,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,263,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,250. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,273 shares of company stock worth $653,182. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $21.98 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.47.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

