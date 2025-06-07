Versant Capital Management Inc Has $29,000 Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $14,645,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $5,760,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $6,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $125.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 9,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $1,198,090.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,862.93. This represents a 25.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $586,308.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,850.81. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,847 shares of company stock valued at $55,117,051 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

