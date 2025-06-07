Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VET. Atb Cap Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $395.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.