Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Integra Resources FY2025 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Integra Resources by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

