Uranium Energy FY2025 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,230,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,551,000 after acquiring an additional 423,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,862,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 631,929 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 19,716,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,773,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

