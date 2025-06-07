Traders Purchase Large Volume of APA Call Options (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 31,556 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,944 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in APA by 1,087.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in APA by 5,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. APA has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.