Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,481 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tilray by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 769,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 487,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,595,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 889,086 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $0.41 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $408.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.38 million. Research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

