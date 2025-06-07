Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.25% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STOK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $64,904.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,593.46. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,748 shares of company stock valued at $225,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. Research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

